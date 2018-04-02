Things you should know about eating disorders

You’ve probably heard of the terms anorexia nervosa, bulimia, and binge eating. They’re all eating disorders and to give you an idea of how serious they can be, anorexia nervosa kills more people in this country than any other mental illness. In the United States, 20 million females and 10 million males will suffer from an eating disorder at some time in their lives.

Dr. Kathleen Hart, a licensed psychologist, is president of the Eating Disorders Association of Maine (EDAM). In this Catching Health podcast, Dr. Hart explains the complexities of treating eating disorders and how EDAM provides resources not only for patients and their families but also for medical professionals and others who may be in a position to offer help.

In this episode, Dr. Hart

Talks about why she chose eating disorders as one of her treatment specialties.

Explains the connection between anxiety and eating disorders.

Describes the different types of eating disorders.

Talks about whether or not you can prevent an eating disorder.

Describes the difference between disordered eating and an eating disorder.

Explains what body diversity means.

Talks about intuitive eating as a treatment for binge eating.

Discusses the purpose and mission of the Eating Disorders Association of Maine.

Describes some of the resources the Association provides.

Talks about some of the challenges in treating eating disorders.

Discusses who might be the first person/people to recognize the signs of an eating disorder and how they could respond.

Discusses training resources for medical providers and how they can successfully screen patients for eating disorders.

Helpline: National Eating Disorders Association or call (800) 931-2237.