Grilled Portobello Mushrooms: From TIQA for Maine Restaurant Week

Maine boasts some of the most incredible cooking talent in the entire country. But this time of year, things tend to slow down for restaurants. For the past 10 years, Maine Restaurant Week has helped drum up a lot of business and a lot of fun.

The idea is to entice people to take advantage of specially priced multi-course meals. It’s your chance to get out of the house, bring along your friends, visit your favorite restaurants or find some new ones.

If you love eating out and trying new dishes and live in Maine you’ve still got a few days left to join the celebration. Maine Restaurant Week ends Monday, March 12 (2018). You’ll find the full list of restaurants on the Maine Restaurant Week website. Many restaurants have vegetarian or vegan options. If they don’t list it, feel free to call and ask for details

Can’t make it this year? TIQA‘s executive chef Gaetano Ascione shared a recipe from its Maine Restaurant Week menu that you can make at home. Make sure to invite your friends!

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Appetizer

Grilled Portobello With Arugula, Slivers of Garlic and Parmigiano

Extra Virgin Olive oil and Classic Balsamic dressing

Ingredients

4 Portobello mushrooms (size 4 to 5 inches in diameter)

2 cups of baby arugula

3 peeled garlic gloves, sliced thinly

3 oz of Parmigiano in slivers

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil (approx, total)

3 tbs of aged balsamic vinegar

Salt and Pepper

A bit of Italian parsley chopped

Method

Grill the seasoned portobello on a grill (gas or wood) or in a skillet, adding olive oil as needed Turn them on the other side until very soft in the center In a bowl mix most of the remaining olive oil and the balsamic vinegar and add the arugula Place in the middle of a dinner plate, serve the portobello on top and garnish with the garlic chips and the Parmigiano slivers Add the chopped Italian parsley and a bit more olive oil