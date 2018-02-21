Some straightforward advice for those winter-chapped lips

Split chapped lips that won’t heal. A downside of cold dry weather. I noticed on Facebook the other day that a friend had split her lower lip and was looking for some healing advice. I asked Dr. Martin Wesolowski, a family physician at Martin’s Point Health Care, for his expert opinion. Here’s what he had to say:

Great topic for this time of year. Chapped and eventually cracked lips come from being overly dry.

This is usually more of an issue in the winter because:

Cold winter air holds less moisture.

Forced air heating systems further decrease moisture content in the air.

Dehydration (any time of year) can dry skin and lips, leading to lip-smacking, which worsens the situation.

Spicy or acidic foods and chemical additives in some cosmetics can contribute as well.

The basics of treatment include:

Hydration

Humidifier use

Topical treatment

There are two parts to treating chapped or cracked lips: