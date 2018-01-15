How to stay on track with your New Year’s resolution

How are you doing with your New Year’s resolution(s)? As I’ve written about before, about 92 percent of the resolution makers in this country struggle to keep them. Welcome to my club!

You know what the number one resolution is year after year? To lose weight. It turns out that losing just a few pounds can have a big impact when it comes to reducing some important health risks.

In 2016, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine studied 19 obese individuals. They discovered that losing only 5 percent of their body weight lowered their risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease and improved metabolic function in liver, fat and muscle tissue. Their conclusion: “If you weigh 200 pounds, you will be doing yourself a favor if you can lose 10 pounds and keep it off,” said principal investigator Samuel Klein, MD, director of Washington University’s Center for Human Nutrition.”You don’t have to lose 50 pounds to get important health benefits.”

These findings are right in line with what Andy Wight tries to teach his clients. Andy is a strength coach at AW Strength and Conditioning. He works hard to motivate people to do and be their best. I’ve been working with him for a year and often turn to him for fitness/wellness advice to share with you.

Here’s what Andy has to say about that goal you set to lose weight this year. In a nutshell, his advice is to start small. (When you watch the video, click on the cc button at the bottom of the video screen if you want to see closed captioning.)

Follow Andy’s advice and maybe you’ll be one of the whopping eight percent who keep their New Year’s resolutions. I hope you are!