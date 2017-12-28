Toast the new year with a smooth non-alcoholic drink

Smooth ride to a new year

Feel like celebrating the new year, but would rather forgo the alcohol? Steve Corman, from Vena’s Fizz House in Portland, Maine offered up his recipe for the smooth non-alcoholic version of Steve’s Bee’s Knees.

.5 oz Tait Lemon shrub

.5 oz Vena’s Honey Creme simple syrup

3 dashes Dram Lavender Lemon Balm bitters

4 oz seltzer

Lemon twist garnish

More non-alcoholic drink recipes

At my house, we usually ring out the old and ring in the new with goblets of sparkling cider. I like mine with a touch of cranberry juice. If you’ve got a favorite recipe, feel free to share it with us in the comment box below. And if you’re looking for some more ideas for New Year’s mocktails, try some of these. Cheers and Happy New Year!

