Diabetes Connections: A podcast about type 1 diabetes

Ever since her son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2006, Stacey Simms has tried to learn as much as she could about the disease. She doesn’t keep it to herself — she shares what she learns about diabetes prevention, treatment, research, and how people get on with their lives on her podcast Diabetes Connections.

Stacey and her podcast have won several awards. Diabetes Forecast Magazine named her one of 12 People to Know 2017 — she’s the first podcaster to make the list. Kudos!

In this episode

I welcome listeners to the Catching Health podcast and explain the basic difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Stacey shares what it’s like to find out your toddler son has type 1 diabetes.

She talks about some of the challenges her son and family have faced and what she thinks it might be like now that he is a teenager (13!).

We talk about things we have in common (former television health reporters turned bloggers/podcasters), and how we’re trying to make a difference.

Stacey explains the format of her podcast Diabetes Connections and her mission.

I asked Stacey if the 11 years since her son was diagnosed turned out as she expected.

I say goodbye and thank you to Stacey.

I run down the symptoms of diabetes — type 1 and type 2. In either case, knowing them and seeing your doctor if you have any could save your life.

Listen to the podcast

Diabetes resources

