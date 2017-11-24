Thankful for … leftovers

By Jen Boggs

People spend hours, sometimes days, creating a beautiful Thanksgiving meal … but may I make a confession? My favorite part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers.

Maybe it’s because I’m an only child, or maybe food is better after the flavors have a chance to develop, but there is nothing quite like opening up that Tupperware cornucopia (Tupper-copia?) and discovering thick pieces of ham, sweet potatoes (with marshmallows), and – wait, is that a piece of pecan pie I see?

Here’s my favorite T-day leftovers recipe. It’s quick, easy, and so, so good!

Turkey leftovers sandwich

Ingredients

  • Fresh baked bread (I like a heart multigrain, but get what you enjoy.)
  • Strips of leftover turkey
  • Thickly sliced cheddar cheese
  • Leafy greens
  • Alfalfa sprouts
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Mayonnaise

Directions

Stir the cranberry sauce into the mayonnaise to taste. (Make extra so you’ll have some on hand for the next day too.) Spread the cran-mayo on the bread, stack up the rest of the ingredients in whatever order you like, and then eat! (I like mine with a cold glass of milk.)

There you have it. The perfect snack for watching “Die Hard” in your pajamas after everyone’s gone home. Happy Leftovers, everyone!

