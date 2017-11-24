Thankful for … leftovers

By Jen Boggs

People spend hours, sometimes days, creating a beautiful Thanksgiving meal … but may I make a confession? My favorite part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers.

Maybe it’s because I’m an only child, or maybe food is better after the flavors have a chance to develop, but there is nothing quite like opening up that Tupperware cornucopia (Tupper-copia?) and discovering thick pieces of ham, sweet potatoes (with marshmallows), and – wait, is that a piece of pecan pie I see?

Here’s my favorite T-day leftovers recipe. It’s quick, easy, and so, so good!

Turkey leftovers sandwich

Ingredients

Fresh baked bread (I like a heart multigrain, but get what you enjoy.)

Strips of leftover turkey

Thickly sliced cheddar cheese

Leafy greens

Alfalfa sprouts

Cranberry sauce

Mayonnaise

Directions

Stir the cranberry sauce into the mayonnaise to taste. (Make extra so you’ll have some on hand for the next day too.) Spread the cran-mayo on the bread, stack up the rest of the ingredients in whatever order you like, and then eat! (I like mine with a cold glass of milk.)

There you have it. The perfect snack for watching “Die Hard” in your pajamas after everyone’s gone home. Happy Leftovers, everyone!