Arise Portland: A new experimental ministry that celebrates and fosters wholeness

Podcast, , , , ,
By

Pastor Maria Anderson-Lippert serves as the transition pastor at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Portland, Maine. She is also Lead Organizer of Arise Portland — a new, experimental ministry bringing people together to celebrate and foster wholeness.

In this podcast episode, Pastor Maria and I discuss:

  • Why she became a pastor
  • Her ministry in Portland
  • Why she believes having a spiritual life is an important part of living a whole and healthy life
  • The difference between being spiritual and being religious
  • People who have lost their spiritual connection or never had one, to begin with
  • How Arise Portland came to be
  • What Arise Portland is all about and the unique ways members get together

Listen to the podcast

For more information

How to support the Catching Health blog and podcast

1. Subscribe to the podcastiTunes or Google Play Music

2.  Subscribe to the blog

3. Use the share buttons on the left of the page to let your friends know about Catching Health

Thank you!

Diane Atwood

About Diane Atwood

For more than 20 years, Diane was the health reporter on WCSH 6. Before that, a radiation therapist at Maine Medical Center and after, Manager of Marketing/PR at Mercy Hospital. Now she writes the award-winning blog Catching Health with Diane Atwood.