Arise Portland: A new experimental ministry that celebrates and fosters wholeness

Pastor Maria Anderson-Lippert serves as the transition pastor at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Portland, Maine. She is also Lead Organizer of Arise Portland — a new, experimental ministry bringing people together to celebrate and foster wholeness.
In this podcast episode, Pastor Maria and I discuss:
- Why she became a pastor
- Her ministry in Portland
- Why she believes having a spiritual life is an important part of living a whole and healthy life
- The difference between being spiritual and being religious
- People who have lost their spiritual connection or never had one, to begin with
- How Arise Portland came to be
- What Arise Portland is all about and the unique ways members get together
