Arise Portland: A new experimental ministry that celebrates and fosters wholeness

Pastor Maria Anderson-Lippert serves as the transition pastor at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Portland, Maine. She is also Lead Organizer of Arise Portland — a new, experimental ministry bringing people together to celebrate and foster wholeness.

In this podcast episode, Pastor Maria and I discuss:

Why she became a pastor

Her ministry in Portland

Why she believes having a spiritual life is an important part of living a whole and healthy life

The difference between being spiritual and being religious

People who have lost their spiritual connection or never had one, to begin with

How Arise Portland came to be

What Arise Portland is all about and the unique ways members get together

Listen to the podcast

For more information

How to support the Catching Health blog and podcast

1. Subscribe to the podcast: iTunes or Google Play Music

2. Subscribe to the blog

3. Use the share buttons on the left of the page to let your friends know about Catching Health

Thank you!