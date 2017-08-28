A sunset canoe tour of Scarborough Marsh

My husband and I enjoyed a romantic sunset canoe ride on the Scarborough Marsh (in Scarborough, Maine) the other night — along with about a dozen other people. The Audubon Society leads guided tours throughout the summer. You can also do self-guided kayak and canoe tours.

One of the things I discovered on our tour is that Scarborough Marsh is the largest salt marsh in the state of Maine. A 3,100-acre estuary fed by four rivers — Libby, Nonesuch, Dunstan, and Scarbrough — and several creeks.

The waters flow into Saco Bay and eventually, the Gulf of Maine. At the time we paddled through, the tide was going out.

The marsh is home to a diverse wildlife population. Can you identify this little bird?

It would have been easy to miss the bird against the muddy embankment, but our guide Linda Woodard (in the green life jacket) made sure we didn’t miss a thing. Linda is the Scarborough Marsh Director.



And … down goes the sun. If you’re thinking you’d like to meander through the marsh, too, but you’ve never even stepped foot in a canoe before, don’t worry. The guides go over the basics before they push you off (gently) and it’s a slow, leisurely paddle.

The person in the back (stern) does the steering and the one in front (bow) paddles on the opposite side to help keep the canoe moving (or slowing down or turning.) I let my husband do the steering and also give me instructions (I indulged him). He picked up the slack when I stopped paddling to take pictures. Like this goofy one. We were a good team.



The sun went down without much fan fare, but after, as we quietly paddled our canoes back to the Scarborough Marsh Center, the sky was an incredible shade of blue that was reflected off the water.

Although to me, it seems as if summer just started, the season is winding down. Which means the Scarborough Center will be closing after Labor Day. However, you’ve got all week to kayak or canoe the marsh on your own and there’s an extravaganza planned for Labor Day Weekend. Check out the schedule on the Maine Audubon website.

If you go, have a wonderful time. Take pictures and share one on the Catching Health Facebook page.