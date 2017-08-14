Common headache causes and triggers

I had the worst headache the other day. Like a little hammer inside my brain. BANG, BANG, BANG. It finally dawned on me that it was a caffeine headache. Just the day before I had decided to cut back on my coffee drinking.

Even though current research suggests that coffee has health benefits, it doesn’t agree with me. It makes me feel hoarse and I constantly have to clear my throat. My mood gets scratchy, too.

Nevertheless, I like drinking coffee — black coffee. Over the past few weeks, I’d been indulging more and more. And with a snap of the fingers, there were the side effects. I switched over to a morning cup of herbal tea and cut WAY WAY back on coffee during the day.

One day later, the nagging headache from hell.

I did some research on the possible causes of headaches and was surprised there were so many. Most of the time they aren’t too serious, but sometimes they are and you need to get to the emergency room immediately.

Dr. Eric Dinnerstein, a neurologist at Maine Medical Partners Neurology explained to me that headaches are divided into primary and secondary headaches.

“Most headaches are primary — no lesion in the brain. They are usually not life threatening, but can be disabling. The secondary headaches are p

Primary headaches