What does it mean if your urine changes color?

Ever take a look at the color of your urine? Most people aren’t interested, but urine color can be an important clue.

Normally, it’s yellow — pale yellow to deep amber. When it gets dark it usually means you’re not getting enough fluids. If it gets really dark, you might have a problem with your liver.

Is it pink or red? A recent meal that included beets, blueberries or rhubarb could be the cause. If not, it might mean you have blood in your urine, which could be a sign of infection, an enlarged prostate or cancer. There are several other things that can turn urine color to pink or red, so it’s important to have it checked out.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Human urine has been a useful tool of diagnosis since the earliest days of medicine. The color, density, and smell of urine can reveal much about the state of our health.”

Take a look at this handy Cleveland Clinic infographic to see what the color of your urine may be saying about you and your health.