A delicious and juicy recipe for summer grilled chicken

(Where on earth did the word spatchcock come from?)

Choosing the Right Chicken

A little internet research (just type “truth about chicken”) and you will learn quickly that paying a little more for a local, pasture-raised chicken is the right thing to do. Industrial chicken is gross. Plain and simple. But instead of focusing on the negative, let’s look at the truly positive reasons why you should buy local, pasture-raised chicken.

Grilling the bird

The ultimate goal is juicy chicken and crispy skin. Removing the backbone allows for quicker, more even cooking. You can start off with pretty high heat for the first 15 minutes. It’s good to have a hot side and a cool side of the grill. Start hot and then move the chicken toward the indirect side as you see fit. You are looking for the 165 degree mark and you want to do that without charring the skin too badly.