Expanding access to cutting edge cancer care in Maine

Maine has one of the highest cancer rates in the country. MaineHealth, the state’s largest healthcare system, recently got a grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to expand access to cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials. Dr. Scot Remick is Chief of Medical Oncology at Maine Medical Center, a member of MaineHealth. He is also chief of the newly created Cancer Care Network. which will link all of the MaineHealth hospitals to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The relationship is especially important for smaller, more rural hospitals in the network. Dr. Remick talks about important advances in the treatment of cancer and how the Alfond grant stands to improve cancer care in Maine.