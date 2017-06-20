Where you can pick strawberries in Maine

Is there anything else quite as delicious as a handful of freshly picked strawberries? Check out the Catching Health list of farms across Maine that let you pick your own strawberries. If a farm has a website or Facebook page, I included a link. Otherwise, you might want to call ahead to make sure it’s open for picking.
Wherever possible, I have included information about a farm’s use of pesticides.
If you want to add a farm or additional information to the list or notice something that needs to be corrected, please let me know. I’ll tell you how at the end of the post.
ATHENS
Sites Farm
98 Joaquin Road
654-2061
BENTON
Underwood Strawberry Farm
1435 Benton Avenue
453-6800
Organic
BOWDOINHAM
Fairwinds Farm
555 Brown’s Point Rd (Located across the street)
729-1872
Our farming practices include a combination of traditional and organic methods. This includes the use of synthetic and organic fertilizers for plant and soil nutrition; cultivation, plastic mulch, and minimal herbicide use for weed control; and integrated pest management in conjunction with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.
BUCKSPORT
Silveridge Farm
699 Silver Lake Road
469-2405
CAPE ELIZABETH
Alewive’s Brook Farm
83 Old Ocean House Road
799-7743
We are not certified organic, but our strawberries have no sprays or chemicals on them.
Maxwell’s Farm
527 Ocean House Road (Watch for signs to picking fields)
799-3383
Whenever possible, we will use organic, or natural production systems to enhance soil chemistry and plant health. Sometimes, because of the size of our operation, or due to the fact that organic methods are ineffective, we will use man-made chemistry to assist our production in a way that has the least risk to us, the crop, and our customers.
Jordan’s Farm
21 Wells Road
767-2740
At Jordan’s Farm, we employ sustainable farming practices. This means that we use green manure ground covers, amend our soil with compost and use chemical pesticides and herbicides as little as possible to preserve the natural nutrients of our soils.
Goughan’s Berry Farm
872 Fort Fairfield Road
498-6565
McElwain’s Strawberry Farm
693 Sweden Street
498-8276
CLINTON
Richardson’s Strawberry Farm
Hinckley-Canaan Road (Route 23)
453-2093
CORINTH
Adams Strawberry Acres
1409 Main Street/Broadway, Route 15 (East Corinth)
285-3324
Tate’s Strawberry Farm
136 Puddledock Road
285-3410
DRESDEN
Popp Farm
151 Popp Road
737-4351
FREEDOM
Raven’s Berry Farm
127 Raven Road
382-6329
FORT FAIRFIELD
T & D Farms
732 Forest Avenue
473-7786
GORHAM
Alquist Farm Stand
20 Small Pond Road
839-4080
Patten’s Berry Farm
269 County Road
839-2941
GRAND ISLE
Misty Meadows Organic Farm
1327 Main Street
316-6959
Certified organic farm
GREENE
Ridgeside Farm
31 Anson Road
946-2091
JEFFERSON
Clark Farms
65 Boynton Schoolhouse Road
549-3363
LEVANT
Treworgy Family Orchards
3876 Union Street
884-8354
LEWISTON
R. Belanger & Sons Farm
262 Cotton Road
783-3737
LIMINGTON
Doles Orchard
187 Doles Ridge Road, between Routes 11 and 117
793-4409
LINCOLN
Ireland Farms
135 Sweet Road
794-8084
LITCHFIELD
Seaman’s
1844 Hallowell Road
268-2840
LIVERMORE
Berry Fruit Farm
361 Crash Road
897-4767
MINOT
Chipman’s
32 Goodwin Road (The strawberry fields)
998-2027
NEW GLOUCESTER
Gillespie Farms
752 Mayall Road
657-2877
NORTH BERWICK
Riverside Farm Stand and Greenhouse
323 Elm Street (Rte 4)
676-2868
OXFORD
Fairwinds Berry Farm
346 Skeetfield Road
890-9601
PALMYRA
Cray’s Produce
935 Main Street
938-2006
POLAND
Verrill’s Vegetable Stand
270 Bailey Hill Road
998-2301
SANFORD
Lavigne Strawberry Farm
158 Whichers Mill Road
324-5497
SANGERVILLE
Stutzman’s Farm
Douty Hill Road
469-2405
SHERMAN MILLS
Golden Ridge Farm
1053 Island Falls Road
365-4387
SWEDEN
Pietree Orchard
803 Waterford Road
647-9419
WALES
Roaring Brook Nurseries
639 Gardiner Road
375-8682
WARREN
Spear Farm & Greenhouse
Route One
273-3818
All of our farm products are grown with low or no sprays.
WAYNE
Stevenson’s Strawberries
Berry Road & Tucker Road
685-3532
WELLS
Spiller Farm
85 Spiller Farm Lane
985-2575
WHITEFIELD
Sheepscot General Store
98 Townhouse Road
549-5185
Certified organic
What is integrated pest management?
More and more farms say they use integrated pest management. What does that mean? This is how it’s defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices. IPM programs use current, comprehensive information on the life cycles of pests and their interaction with the environment. This information, in combination with available pest control methods, is used to manage pest damage by the most economical means, and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment.
The IPM approach can be applied to both agricultural and non-agricultural settings, such as the home, garden, and workplace. IPM takes advantage of all appropriate pest management options including, but not limited to, the judicious use of pesticides. In contrast, organic food production applies many of the same concepts as IPM but limits the use of pesticides to those that are produced from natural sources, as opposed to synthetic chemicals.”
More information
Read dietitian Dave Seddon’s guest post: Enjoying Maine’s Fabulous Produce — Safely.
If you want to add a farm or additional information to the list or notice something that needs to be corrected, please let me know. Post a comment below or send me an email.
Happy picking!