A man’s guide to a happy, healthy and long life

Why is it that men, on average, don’t live as long as women? Dr. Lenard Kaye has some opinions on the matter. He’s a professor of social work at the University of Maine and director of the University of Maine Center on Aging. He also co-authored the book A Man’s Guide to Healthy Aging. In this podcast, he passes along some valuable advice that could add years to a man’s life. Maybe your life.

