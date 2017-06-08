What about mushrooms? Are they good for you?

This post about mushrooms is courtesy of Joey Bruno, who along with his brother Mike, runs the website Thrive Cuisine. He did a ton of research on the benefits of eating mushrooms and also included information about potential downsides. And if you’ve got a hankering, you’ll find a video recipe for mushroom sliders at the end.

Most people are aware that mushrooms are a type of fungus, however, many people are unaware of how complex and important mushrooms are for our health and ecosystem. Some characteristics of these fungi, without getting too biologically technical, are highlighted below:

Fungi “eat” by absorbing dissolved molecules from their environment (they don’t photosynthesize).

Fungus is defined as a group of which include yeasts, molds, and of course mushrooms.

They act as the main decomposers within an ecosystem.

Most of the time, you don’t notice fungi unless it is “fruiting” (via mushrooms or molds) which is their method of spreading spores.

In simple terms, when you eat a mushroom, you’re eating the “fruiting body” of a larger organism. The primary purpose of the fruiting body is spreading spores through the air to continue the growth of the overall organism.

Nutritional Value of Mushrooms

For the purpose of nutrition, we should consider the most commonly available mushroom in supermarkets, aptly named the “common mushroom.” These mushrooms actually come in two separate colors – white and brown. Baby Bella and Crimini mushrooms are the two types of common mushrooms you’ve likely seen.

In addition to the two most common names listed above, they can also be called:

Button Mushroom



White Mushroom



Champignon Mushroom



Cultivated Mushroom



Chestnut Mushroom



Portabello Mushroom (when it’s fully mature)

Much like plant foods, mushrooms are low in calories and high in micronutrients. While the above chart shows a low percentage of the vitamins that mushroom contains, it’s important to note that 22 calories of cooked mushrooms would be quite small in terms of portion size and daily caloric needs.

That being said, if you ate 100 calories of mushrooms, you’d be getting around 5X the micronutrient percentages listed on the nutrition facts above. Mushrooms also contain 0.14 grams of protein per calorie which is actually greater than chicken which has 0.11 grams per calorie. If eaten in enough quantity, mushrooms can actually be a decent lean protein source.

Studies Done on Mushrooms

Mushrooms and the Immune System

SIgA, short for Secretory immunoglobulin A, is the immune system’s first line of defense for our body’s mucosal surfaces. Mucosal surfaces are membranes made up of epithelial cells. These cells facilitate absorption and secretion in glands and intestines.

Mucosal surfaces line certain tracts and glands in the body including:

The Mouth

Gastrointestinal Tract

Respiratory Tract

Genitals

Breast Glands

These sites are our body’s primary ways of absorbing things from the outside world such as bacteria, viruses and toxins.

Increasing our body’s secretions of SIgA increases our initial defenses thus increasing our overall immune function.

Researchers who conducted this study decided to put white button mushrooms to the test to see if consuming them lead to increased levels of SIgA in the saliva.

Being that the mouth is one of our body’s primary mucosal surfaces, having increased levels of SIgA in our saliva increases our ability to fight off bacteria, viruses and toxins from the outside world.

Twenty-four healthy volunteers were asked to eat their normal diet, but the volunteers in the test group were told to consume 100g of blanched white button mushrooms per day for a week. Researchers then tested the participants’ saliva. They found those in the test group had over a 50% increase of SIgA for 2 weeks, which then returned back to baseline by week 3. Researchers, therefore, concluded that white button mushrooms do indeed have potential health benefits for improving immune function on the body’s mucosal surfaces.

The dietary intake of A. bisporus WBM significantly accelerates sIgA secretion, thereby indicating its potential health benefits for improving mucosal immunity.

It’s also been shown by this study (in vitro/test tube) that mushrooms won’t increase inflammation. Rather, they have an anti-inflammatory effect. This is good news for those who may have an overactive immune system from conditions such as allergies.