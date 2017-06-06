Why Dr. Jeanne Donlevy Arnold donated $2 million dollars to her alma mater — St. Joseph’s College

About a month ago, I was invited to have dinner with a wonderful group of women who share a strong common interest — St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine. Also, in one way or another, we are all connected to the health care field. Several of us graduated from St. Joe’s with health-related degrees. Two of us in radiologic technology and the others in nursing. Sitting next to me that night was Jeanne Donlevy Arnold (She’s the women in the blue suit in the front row.)

Jeanne is a gracious, funny and smart woman who received her Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Arts from Saint Joseph’s more than 30 years ago. At the time, she was a new Assistant Director of Nursing in another state and knew that she’d have more opportunities for advancement if she had a BS degree. St. Joe’s had just pioneered its distance learning program (now online) making it possible for Jeanne to continue working out of state while she took her classes.

She’s never forgotten how the college changed the direction of her nursing career and her life. “Those opportunities turned out to be transformative and beyond all my expectations,” she said. “I am proud of how Saint Joseph’s College set my life on a new course so many years ago.”

That’s why, when St. Joe’s received a $1.5 million challenge grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to expand the school’s nursing program, Jeanne agreed to chair the capital campaign. The college would have to raise another $3.5 million to reach a goal of $5 million.

At the announcement of the grant in early January 2017, President Jim Dlugos explained that a key part of the college’s strategic plan is to expand its nursing program and create a Center for Nursing Innovation. He said the move will not only improve the program, it also has the “powerful potential to strengthen the nursing workforce in Maine.”

The new Center for Nursing Innovation will offer four nursing degree programs:

Bachelor’s degree in nursing

Master’s degree in nursing

Ph.D. in Nursing Practice

Doctorate of Nurse Practitioner (DNP)

It will also offer

five cutting-edge simulation laboratories to give students hands-on experience in hospital and home care settings

renovated anatomy and physiology and microbiology labs

a Nursing Advising and Collaborative Learning Center

a $1 million scholarship endowment for nursing students

Although I am not a nurse, like Jeanne, St. Joseph’s College also helped set my life and career on a new course. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. Right after high school, I entered a training program at Maine Medical Center to become an x-ray technologist. After graduating, I became a radiation therapist and radiation dosimetrist for 10 years. I loved what I did, but I’d always wanted to go to college.

One day, a brochure from St. Joe’s arrived in the mail. It described a new program tailored for x-ray technologists that would give credit for years working in the field. I had to take a proficiency exam to be accepted, which I am proud to say I passed with flying colors. My courses included literature, English and creative writing, philosophy, history, and anthropology and more. Two years later, I graduated with a BA degree. The experience opened my eyes to a different world — in particular, one connected to writing and communication. The degree opened the door to new opportunities. For instance, without it, I never would have become a television health reporter.

When our group met for dinner, we all agreed that we each wanted to play a role in helping the college meet its goal of raising the additional $3.5 million needed to make the nursing center a reality. That doesn’t mean we each handed over a sizable check — most of us aren’t in that position. But what we can do is reach out and let people know about the campaign and help draw in people who are interested in offering support.