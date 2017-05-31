How often have you heard that we’d all be better off if we eliminated gluten from our diets? That if we did, we’d feel a lot better and might even lose weight. Maybe you’ve already given up gluten and do feel better, but I decided to get some straight answers for all the rest of us.

What exactly is gluten? And can I lose weight if I give it up?

Here’s what Patsy Catsos, MS, RDN, LD has to say. She’s a registered dietitian nutritionist at Nutrition Works in Portland, ME and author of The IBS Elimination Diet and Cookbook.

Gluten is a particular type of protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, and anything made from them. Wheat products, including anything made with regular flour, are the gluten-containing foods that most Americans eat every day.

People with celiac disease, which is an autoimmune disorder, must completely avoid gluten. A small number of people have non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and find that gluten causes specific problems for them, such as joint pains, rashes, or gastrointestinal problems. Most people, however, are unlikely to get any health benefits from avoiding gluten. Instead, they may introduce new problems into their lives: missing out on certain nutrients, paying premium prices for their food, and making it more difficult to enjoy food in restaurants and at the homes of friends and family.