Silly’s Restaurant serves us a recipe for Imperial Thai Fighter

Silly’s Restaurant on Washington Avenue in Portland, Maine has been open since 1988 and is still going strong. Catching Health’s Associate Editor Jen Boggs recently asked owner Colleen Kelley for a recipe and a few cooking tips.

Why do you think food and cooking are so important?

I believe it is the only thing in this world that truly nourishes.

What one tip can you offer home cooks?

Don’t be afraid to NOT follow recipes precisely. Cooking is about what you like, it’s not a science, like baking. You are going to have colossal failures and amazing revelations. I should know — both happen all the time to me and I have been in the business for 40 years. Be fearless when cooking, and have fun with it!

Okay, one more tip: how do you cook with tofu so that it comes out delicious?

Tofu is porous and will take on any flavor you can give it, so there are lots of different experiments to try. I have pressed it for two days under heavy pots, I have slightly frozen it to change the texture…then put it in an Asian, Mexican, BBQ, Indian, Middle Eastern/Zataar marinade, dry rub or a wash/breading. Fry it, sauté it, smoke it, bake it, char-grill — whatever mood I am in, or whatever cooking technique that works with the theme of the dish and gives it the most flavor. Then serve it with a thoughtful sauce or dip that enhances the marinade and complements the dish.

Do you have any favorite cookbooks?

I read cookbooks like novels! My favorite ones to have fun with are The Food Lover’s Companion, The Flavor Bible, and The Vegetarian Flavor Bible. They have taught me so much about flavor profiling and about a wide range of ingredients.

The recipe

Colleen gave us a recipe for Imperial Thai Fighter — it’s one of the more popular items on Silly’s menu. She came up with it after researching other recipes. And … what makes it healthy?

Well, it’s loaded full of protein and veggies and miso is supposed to be good for you as well as ginger and garlic.

Imperial Thai Fighter

Compliments of Colleen Kelley, Silly’s Restaurant, Portland, Maine.

Ingredients

Chicken breast

Salt & pepper

Granulated garlic

Onion powder

Greens (spinach and/or kale)

Cabbage and carrots

Mushrooms

Onions

Peppers

Broccoli

Chickpeas

Miso

Ginger

Garlic

Tamari

Basil

Sesame oil

Brown rice

Scallions

Sesame seeds

Directions