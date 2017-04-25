Dread growing old? It’s time to get a move on!

Did you know that muscle mass and strength usually start to decrease around age 30? It may sound a bit depressing, but lots of older people way beyond 30 are still able to enjoy physical activity — even vigorous activity. The key is regular exercise.

Resistance training like I’ve been doing with personal trainer Andy Wight can help build and strengthen muscles. It can even help people (of all ages) who’ve never exercised. That’s me in the picture — getting ready to lift 65 pounds.

Resistance training is also good for the bones, which, like muscles, lose mass as we age, especially in women. “Doing a regimen of strength training allows you to keep or maintain the level of bone density you have,” Andy explained. “There have been studies of people who had osteopenia and were starting to have less bone density who saw the reverse happen because of strength training — without taking any medications.”

Two more things people can lose as they age are flexibility and mobility. “When that happens,” said Andy, “it decreases the level of activity. It may feel uncomfortable to do certain things, so people stop doing them. If you can increase and maintain flexibility it gives you the option of doing more activities as opposed to walking around with a little bit of a hitch in your hips or sore shoulders, a sore back, that sort of thing. Staying mobile allows you to keep your activity level up.”

Something that doesn’t tend to decrease with age is body fat. Quite the opposite and increasing body fat can put you at risk of developing health problems like diabetes and heart disease. I know, more depressing news, but regular exercise and a healthy diet can go a long way toward reducing your risk.

The challenge is that as we age, along with losing muscle mass, our metabolism tends to slow down and we burn fewer calories whether we’re moving or not. One of the areas people tend to store the extra fat they gain is in the belly.

I asked fellow BDN blogger Jackie Conn, who is the General Manager of Weight Watchers of Maine, what she recommends for getting rid of belly fat.