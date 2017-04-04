What you need to know to make sure children with disabilities are never left out

Research shows that solid friendships help us live longer, happier lives. But many children, especially children with disabilities, have great difficulty making friends. Aron Hall is the director of programs at the National Inclusion Project. In this podcast, he explains how the Inclusion Project and its Science of Friendship program are helping children with disabilities make friends and fostering inclusive environments where those friendships can bloom. He also has some tips on how we can try to do the same.
Diane Atwood
For more than 20 years, Diane was the health reporter on WCSH 6. Before that, a radiation therapist at Maine Medical Center and after, Manager of Marketing/PR at Mercy Hospital. Now she writes the award-winning blog Catching Health with Diane Atwood.Follow @@CatchingHealth