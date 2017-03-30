A recipe for spring pasta from The Brunswick Tavern

We have a delicious spring pasta recipe from Chef David Pendexter, the executive chef at The Brunswick Hotel & Tavern.

Catching Health associate editor Jen Boggs asked him a few questions about his approach to food and why he chose the pasta recipe for us.

How does The Tavern approach food differently than other places?

We do our best to be a true tavern, with something on the menu for everyone. We are a gathering place for the community.

Tell me about The Tavern and how you’re getting the menu ready for springtime in Maine.

We have had a very busy time here with Maine Restaurant Week leading into spring. We have been working as a team, sharing ideas to come up with our new spring menu. We’ve been testing items over the last month.

Why did you choose this recipe to share?

This recipe is a great representation of the spring menu and the Tavern as a whole – it’s accessible and fresh. We always work with the best ingredients possible, and our menu reflects the seasons.

Why do you think food and cooking are so important?

Food and cooking are a passion I have pursued since I was a young child. Food, for me, is both a means of sustenance and an art by which we can express ourselves every day.

What one tip can you offer home cooks?

Be free to find and explore new foods! Even if it is one item or new recipe a week, have fun with it and don’t be afraid!

Anything you’d like to add about this recipe specifically, food in general, or anything else?

I hope people will make this recipe. It’s delicious and not complicated. The combination of all the spring vegetables is perfect. The recipe is for one serving but can easily be increased.

Recipe for Spring Pasta

Ingredients

2 ounces peas

2 ounces edamame

2 ounces arugula

6 spears asparagus

5 ounces pasta

1 tsp garlic

4 ounces vegetable stock

2 ounces white wine

Parmesan cheese to taste

Directions

Drop pasta into boiling water. In the meantime, heat a separate pan and add oil. Allow oil to warm, then add garlic and sauté until just golden. Add pea, edamame, asparagus and salt and pepper to taste, toss. Deglaze with wine, then vegetable stock. Add cooked pasta to the pan and then add the arugula. Serve in bowl, top with parmesan cheese.

Hungry for more?

Next time you’re visiting midcoast Maine, swing by Brunswick (home of Bowdoin College) and make sure to visit The Brunswick Hotel & Tavern.

Do you have a favorite restaurant you’d like us to reach out to for a recipe? We’re trying to stay as healthy as possible, so please bear that in mind. I hope you enjoy the pasta!