Why you should know the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but the whole month of February is all heart. That vital organ nestled inside your chest.

Would you know what to do if someone’s heart stopped beating? Would you recognize the signs of a heart attack? And are you doing all you possibly can to make sure you’re keeping your own heart in good working order?

Dr. Brandi Wingard is a cardiologist with Southern Maine Medical Center PrimeCare Cardiology in Biddeford, Maine. In this podcast, she explains the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack. And she tells us what we need to do in both instances.

She also talks about the American Heart Association’s program My Life Check. Seven simple steps that can lead to big lifestyle changes. Changes that can do wonders for the health of your heart.