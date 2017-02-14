Seven Days of Love. Day seven: Dead bugs!

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! Here we are at the end of Seven Days of Love. But we hope you’ll continue to show yourself lots of love and keep on doing the exercises. Today Andy Wight from AW Strength and Conditioning is demonstrating an exercise that’s good for your core. It’s called, of all things, a dead bug. You’ll see why when you watch the video.

I love incorporating the dead bugs as a core activation exercise. Start by laying flat on your back with your hands at your side. Bring both knees in toward your chest, much like a cannonball position. That is the starting position. Focus on keeping your lower back pushed into the floor. The next step is to extend one leg out while keeping the other leg pulled in toward your chest. Return the straightened leg back to the starting position. Repeat the same for the other leg. The big focus is to keep your lower back flat against the ground while each leg is moving and try to prevent your back from arching.

Previous exercises

In case you missed them, here are the links to the previous six days:

Tomorrow afternoon, I’ll post a wrap-up of all seven exercises and Andy’s advice on how often you should do them, how many reps, etc. Check out AW’s website for information about their services and upcoming classes.