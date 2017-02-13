Seven Days of Love. Day six: Romanian deadlift

The single leg RDL is a great exercise that really emphasizes stability, balance and control. Seen here in the video, I am not using additional weight, but holding on to dumbbells, kettlebells, or a barbell in your hands will increase the difficulty level and turn this movement into a strength exercise.

For those that are wondering, RDL stands for Romanian Deadlift. Start by standing nice and tall and establish which leg you want to work first. There will be a slight bend in the knee and the focus is to pivot at the hips and hinge forward. The opposite leg is going to be focused on driving your heel backward and trying to keep the leg as straight as possible.

The goal for this movement is to be able to draw a straight line from your ankle to your ear. On your working leg (leg in contact with the ground), you should feel a little stretch in the back of your leg as you hinge forward, and on the way back up, think about squeezing your glutes at the top.