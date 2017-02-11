Seven Days of Love. Day four: Reverse lunge with a slider

I’ve been working with personal trainer Andy Wight from AW Strength & Training since the beginning of January. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we decided to share some easy exercises that people can do at home.

During the week before the big day, I’m posting a daily video of Andy demonstrating an exercise. We call it Seven Days of Love because getting in shape is a great way to show yourself some love. Today is day four and we’re going to learn how to do a reverse lunge with a slider.

Reverse lunge with a slider: A great single leg exercise that works on balance, stability, flexibility and strength. In the video, I am using a furniture mover/slider but you can use anything that will slide easily across a floor. Start off nice and tall with one foot on the floor and the other foot in the middle of the slider. From this position think about sinking backward, applying pressure to the slider and controlling the lowering motion with the front leg. The key is to make sure you can control yourself down but also make a smooth transition back up to the starting position. On the way up with the leg not on the slider, think about digging your heel into the floor and “pulling” yourself up. This is one of my favorite exercises because of its multiple applications from rehabilitation to strength training.

Andy will demonstrate another simple exercise tomorrow. Our Valentine’s gift to you! If you’re looking for more of a challenge, check out AW’s Facebook page for more videos.