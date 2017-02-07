No more love, but is divorce the answer? How to put it to the test

Most of us want to believe in love. True love that lasts forever. But what if you and your partner are struggling?

To quote a line from Shakespeare in A Midsummer Night’s Dream:

“The course of true love never did run smooth.”

If there are more rough patches than smooth patches in your relationship, it may be time to take a long, hard look at the reasons why. Relationship coach Dr. Erin Oldham says when a relationship is healthy, it is characterized by joy, kindness, and ease. “Essentially, a healthy relationship creates an environment where you can take off the mask and be yourself,” she says. It is a place where you feel heard and seen by your partner.”

In this podcast, Dr. Oldham and I talk about behaviors that can sneak into and destroy a relationship. For instance, things that we all do that may seem harmless — rolling your eyes, crossing your arms, being sarcastic.

We talk about the role of therapy and coaching. How to tell your kids if you decide to split up. How to help them continue to feel safe and loved.

I can’t promise that listening to our podcast will save your relationship, but it might. At the least, it will give you some insight into what makes a healthy versus unhealthy relationship and provide you with some important questions to ponder.