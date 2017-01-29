Using Myers-Briggs to understand the connection between your personality and how you handle stress

There is stress and then there is STRESS. Does that make sense?

Whatever the level of stress in our lives, we each have our own ways of dealing with it. Or not.

When I’m overly stressed, I tend to get bitchy. That’s right. I do. I find fault with the smallest things. And I withdraw. Those who understand me well know that if I’m in a really bad space, I prefer to be left alone. Even a hug won’t do. I like hugging people, but not when I’m under stress.

Rebecca Vincelette would tell me that when I’m like that, I’m” in the grip of my inferior function.” That’s Myers-Briggs talk. Rebecca is an MBTI -Certified Practitioner.

What is Myers-Briggs?

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. It’s a personality test developed in the 40s by Katharine Briggs and her daughter Isabel Briggs Meyers and it’s based on the works of psychiatrist Carl Yung.

The test consists of a series of questions designed to identify four basic personality preferences. I took the test years ago as part of an on-the-job leadership training. The results showed that I am an INFP. The opposite of INFP is ESTJ — my husband! There are 16 different combinations.

I pulled these explanations of the basic preferences from the Center for Applications of Psychological Type.

INTROVERSION (I) Draws energy from within — from reflection.

OR

EXTRAVERSION (E) Draws energy from other people and activities.

INTUITION (N) Prefers to focus first on meanings, relationships and/or possibilities that have been worked out beyond the reach of the conscious mind.

OR

SENSING (S) Prefers to rely on observable facts or happenings.

FEELING (F) Relies primarily on feelings to make decisions on the basis of personal or social values.

OR

THINKING (T) Relies primarily on thinking to make decisions impersonally on the basis of logical consequence.

PERCEIVING (P) A preference for using a perceptive process (either sensing or intuition) for dealing with the outer world.

OR

JUDGING (J) A preference for using a judgment process (either thinking or feeling) for dealing with the outer world.

If you want to learn more about Myers-Briggs, you might want to start with the Myers-Briggs Foundation.

Your personality and stress