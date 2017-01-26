How about a ginger julep or a Kundalini-tini? Mocktail recipes from Vena’s Fizz House

I have some beverage recipes for you this week. A shoutout to Vena’s Fizz House in Portland, Maine for sharing them with us.

The recipes are for a Ginger Julep and a Kundalini-tini. They’re mocktails! You make them with special syrups and bitters.

What are bitters?

From Vena’s:

Made up of a concentrated liquid extraction of bitter roots, herbs, flowers, and foliage, bitters were traditionally used medicinally to cleanse the body of toxins and to aid in digestion. Bitters can be added to everything from cocktails and seltzer to cookie batter and vinaigrettes.

Now check out the recipes below so you can make your own mocktails.

MOCKTAIL RECIPES



Ginger Julep

1-inch piece fresh ginger

3 fresh mint leaves

1.5 oz Liber & Co. Fiery Ginger Syrup

3 dashes Bad Dog Barcraft Fire & Damnation bitters

3 dashes San Francisco Bitters Co. Jamaican Ginger bitters

2 drops Beast Feast ghost pepper extract

Muddle ginger and mint in cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and cup of ice to shaker. Shake and strain into 16 oz. glass, add ice, top with 10-12 oz. seltzer.

1.5 oz. Wilks & Wilson Raspberry Gomme syrup

.75 oz. blood orange juice

0.25 oz. Liber & Co. Fiery Ginger syrup

2 drops Beast Feast ghost pepper extract

3 dashes Regan’s Orange bitters

Combine all ingredients in a lowball glass with ice. Top off with seltzer, stir, and enjoy!

Don’t have all the ingredients? You can buy them online or at Vena’s Fizz House 345 Fore Street, Portland, Maine. You’re also invited to take a class.

Upcoming classes at Vena’s

Bitters Making 101

January 31 · 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Emerging from the underground since the prohibition era of the 1920s, small-batch bitters are making their way back onto the craft-cocktail scene. Join our head Liquid Alchemists for a fun, interactive bitters making workshop where you will learn about bitters, what they are made of, and how to craft your own.

Kitchen Alchemy

February 27, 2017 · 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Participants will enjoy learning and experimenting with foods and bitters to create and enhance flavors of some modernized vintage classics as well as learn traditional cooking techniques.

Go to Vena’s website for more information.