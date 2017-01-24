Understanding naturopathic medicine from a naturopathic physician’s point of view

I met my first naturopathic physician in the 80s. There were only two in Maine at the time and neither was licensed. The state has come a long way since then.

Maine began licensing naturopathic physicians in 1996. The Maine statute reads: “A person may not practice naturopathic medicine or profess to be a naturopathic doctor in this State unless that person holds a current, valid license from the board to practice naturopathic medicine.”

Dr. Sarah Kotzur is one of about 30 licensed naturopathic physicians now practicing in Maine. In this Catching Health podcast, she explains the philosophy behind naturopathy, educational requirements and common diagnostic and treatment tools and approaches.

If you have a topic you’d like to recommend for a future podcast, please send me an email or use the comment box at the bottom of the page. Thank you.