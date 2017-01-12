A delicious recipe for crock pot chicken stew

Here’s a hearty chicken stew recipe for a cold winter’s day. Throw it into your crock pot and let it simmer all day.

The recipe comes from Lisa Prince. She’s a certified weight loss coach, nutrition specialist and personal trainer. Her business, Advance Weight Loss and Fitness is located at Basics Fitness Center in South Portland, Maine.

This is what Lisa believes:

“When you’re trying to maintain or even lose weight 95% of your diet should be about nourishing your body with healthy, food and 5% should be because it is JOYFUL! Foods like your mother’s special Christmas cookies.”

And what if you’re dying for a snack, but you’re not sure what’s the best choice? Here are a few suggestions from Lisa. She says all of these snacks have 190 calories or less and contain at least three grams of protein. Sorry, but your mother’s Christmas cookies are not on this list!

A chocolate rice cake spread with 1 TB of natural peanut butter

An apple with 3 TB of hummus

25 pistachios mixed with 2 TB of dried cranberries

1 cup of mango cubes topped with 3 oz. of 0% fat Greek yogurt

3/4 cup of strawberries dipped in 4 oz of 0% fat Greek yogurt, laid on a baking sheet and frozen

Celery filled with 2 TB of almond butter

A hard-boiled egg with the yolk scraped out and filled with 2 TB of hummus

1 small baked sweet potato with 1/2 cup of low-fat cottage cheese and cinnamon

And now for that hearty chicken stew recipe. Thanks, Lisa! (She says it’s delicious.)