Wokandapix / Pixabay

When I was looking at my Facebook feed this morning I noticed that a friend had posted this question:

How do you get rid of foot fungus?

He got a variety of answers from his friends, including

Apply tea tree oil at least twice daily to affected areas, keep feet dry & well-aired as much as possible (i.e. minimize time spent in thick socks and heavy shoes.)





Get rid of all infected shoes, bleach the tub/shower, scrub and dry feet after every shower and then apply clotrimazole with socks every night for a few weeks. Good luck! Been there.





I decided to see if I could help him out and asked a foot specialist — Dr. Michael C. Saraydarian, a podiatrist at Central Maine Orthopaedics in Auburn. Here’s his answer: