The best way to prevent a cold and what to do if you fail

Such a sad little face. That’s because my sweet little granddaughter caught a cold for Christmas and didn’t feel well. I’m sure her grandparents are now at risk of also getting colds because we gave her lots and lots of hugs and baby kisses.

How to prevent a cold

If you’re trying not to catch a cold, Dr. Holmstrom, a family practice doctor and the medical director for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, says the best advice is to limit your exposure to — and even avoid — others who have a cold. Sorry, but when it comes to my granddaughter, there’s no way I could have done either.

It’s still good advice. And here’s some more from Dr. Holmstrom.

“Staying away from public places and avoiding “sneezers” and “coughers” will go a long way in protecting you from catching a cold. Although it sounds simple enough, we all know this isn’t always the easiest thing to do. The most practical and effective way to lessen your chances of catching a cold is to wash your hands numerous times throughout the day. Use warm, soapy water for 30 to 60 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently during the day especially when you have been out in public touching doors, handrails, etc. Also (again, this is hard to do) try and limit touching your face, mouth, and nose with your hands during cold season as the viral particles that cause a cold accumulate on your hands. Placing them on your face facilitates exposure.”

What to do if you still get a cold