Did you know? The number one New Year’s resolution is to lose weight. It’s also the resolution that people are most apt to break. Why is it that no matter what time of year it is many people have a hard time losing weight? Jackie Conn, General Manager of Weight Watcher’s of Maine and author of the blog See You Lighter, has some thoughts on the topic — and some advice.

Listen to our podcast to learn more.

What about you? Have you successfully lost weight? How did you do it?