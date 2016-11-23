What are empty calories?

Sometimes people are confused by the phrase “empty calories.” To set us straight, I asked registered dietitian Kit Broihier to explain. Here’s her answer:

The phrase “empty calories” does NOT mean that the item has no calories! What it does mean, most simply, is that the food provides energy (calories), but no nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

Empty calorie foods typically are high in sugar and/or fat and often include snacks and treats like candies, regular soda, cake, pastries and chips. They provide plenty of calories but little to no nutrition. Most of us can have a treat once in a while, but avoiding empty calorie foods is recommended — especially for people who are watching their weight. Getting the most nutritional “bang for your buck” is something to consider when choosing the foods you eat each day. Your goal is to choose foods that provide lots of nutrients for the calories they contain.

This week’s Catching Health Q & A was answered by Kit Broihier, MS, RD, LD courtesy of the Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND).

