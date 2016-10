I asked Dr. Tracey Weisberg, a breast cancer specialist at New England Cancer Specialists to list the most common questions she gets from her patients.

The top two are:

Why did I get breast cancer ? Is there anything other than a mammogram that could have caught it sooner?

Sharon Rose Vaznis and I discuss the answers on the Morning Report. Click anywhere on the image below to watch the video.

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article